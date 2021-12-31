Over 4.8 million pensioners at end-December, average pension worth 1,567 RON

As many as 4,844,072 pensioners was registered in December 2021 in Romania, and the average pension was 1,567 RON, according to the data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), agerpres reports.

(1 euro = 4.94 RON)

Of the above-mentioned, 754,852 had periods worked in agriculture, with the average pension worth 466 RON.Out of the total number of retirees in the public pension system, the number of those who retired at the age limit was 3,843,425 people, of which 2,217,165 women, while the average pension was 1,746 RON.In December 2021, as many as 11,913 persons have received an early pension (2,236 lei, average pension), some 95,691 people have been granted an anticipated early pension (1,608 lei average pension) and as many as 415,978 people were given an invalidity pension (average pension of 737 lei), of which 44,589 persons for the first degree of invalidity (622 lei, average pension).In the same month, the survivor's pension was granted to a number of 476,884 people (817 lei the average pension), while 181 pensioners have received a social aid (374 lei on average).