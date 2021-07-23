 
     
Persons getting COVID-19 vaccine to have a day off for each dose, says new law

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law according to which the persons who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will benefit, upon request, from a paid day off, outside the annual leave, for each dose of vaccine taken.

The law stipulates that the persons who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will benefit, upon request, from a paid day off, outside the annual leave, with this to be the case for both employees in the public and private systems, while pupils and students will be allowed to take a day off from school.

According to the law, these rights are granted on the basis of the vaccination certificate, Agerpres informs.

"Also entitled to take a day off will be the parents or the legal representatives of children under 18 or who take care of persons with disabilities up to 26 years of age, on the day of vaccination of the respective child or person with disabilities," stipulates the same law.

These provisions do not apply if people are vaccinated at work by the employer.

The normative act aims at completing Law no. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19

