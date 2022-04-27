Peter Eckstein-Kovacs: 'Constitutional Court has jurisdiction over the other public state institutions'

Constitutional Court nominee Peter Eckstein-Kovacs, a former Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Senator, said on Wednesday that this high court's power to rule on particular institutional disputes among public authorities "has and will continue to cause a stir".

Peter Eckstein-Kovacs, proposed by the Save Romania Union to replace judge Mona Pivniceru whose term is running to end in June, was heard on Wednesday by the Senate's Law Committee.

"What I believe as far as the Constitutional Court is concerned, is that one of its particular powers has and will continue to cause a stir - its competence to issue a point of view and a ruling regarding the institutional conflicts among the public authorities. Which means that, from this point of view, to a certain extent the Constitutional Court has jurisdiction over the other public institutions of the Romanian state," Peter Eckstein-Kovacs said during the hearing, Agerpres.ro informs.

Regarding the appointment to the Constitutional Court of exclusively politically independent persons, he said that he has nothing against lawmakers' candidacies for the Constitutional Court "being placed somewhat to the back".

"I wouldn't oppose such an idea. There are arguments for it - yes, exclude those who have done politics. I think a compromise solution emerged at some point in the public space - to have a two-year gap between the end of the political office or party membership and the moment of submitting one's candidacy for office. It's practically a midway solution. I have nothing against lawmakers' candidacies for the Constitutional Court being - if not downright rejected - placed somewhat to the back," said Peter Eckstein-Kovacs.