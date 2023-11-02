PM Ciolacu asks ministers for permanent dialogue with European Commission officials to meet PNRR milestones

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu asked on Thursday the ministers coordinating the reform to hold permanent consultations with the European Commission representatives, including at technical level, so that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)'s objectives and milestones are met in line with the requirements and by drawing on the experience of other Member States.

According to a Government press release, the prime minister reviewed, together with members of the Cabinet, the stage of the fulfillment of the commitments assumed for the submission of the third payment request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"I would like us to continue to focus seriously on what we have to do at Government level for the submission of the third payment request, which will provide Romania with more than 3 billion euros, both in the form of a grant and a loan. This is money that Romanian citizens, local communities and the economy need. We are maintaining the dialogue with the European Commission representatives and, based on an agreed timetable, we will close as soon as possible all the milestones we still have to meet," Ciolacu said.

Through the third payment, request, Romania will benefit from 2.047 billion euros in the form of a grant and 1.095 billion euros in the form of a loan.

The meeting of the Interministerial Coordination Committee of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu, Minister of European Investment and Projects Adrian Caciu, Minister of Finance Marcel Bolos, Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Development, Adrian Vestea, Minister of Family, Natalia Intotero, head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Alexandru Ghigiu, Secretary General of the Government, Mircea Abrudean, and Secretary of State in MIPE Teodora Preoteasa.

AGERPRES