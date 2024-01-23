PM Ciolacu, meetings with police, penitentiaries trade unionists' reps (gov't sources)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will go, on Tuesday, to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, where he would have meetings with representatives of the police and penitentiary unions, government sources told AGERPRES.

According to the above-mentioned sources, the head of the Executive will be at the MAI around 11:00, and he will be present at the MoJ at 13:00.

In a press release on January 13, the Federation of Trade Unions with the National Administration of Penitentiaries (FSANP) announced that it is considering starting protests in prisons, because the Government unjustifiably delays the application of the Unitary Salary Law and "continually steals from the pockets of police officers, soldiers and penitentiary police officers".