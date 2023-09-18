PM Ciolacu voices hope PM Nehammer's attitude won't affects OMV Petrom Romania's image

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated, during the meeting with OMV Petrom representatives, that Romania will continue to support the Neptun Deep project, just as it will continue to support its own arguments regarding the country's accession to the Schengen area, including by presenting them in front of the European courts, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES by the Government, the head of the Executive expressed his hope that "the attitude of the Austrian Prime Minister, Karl Nehammer, to continue to oppose completely unjustifiably" Romania's accession to Schengen, will not affect the image of OMV Petrom in Romania, as "such a situation would be undesirable" for both parties.

"We will continue to support the Neptun Deep project and move forward based on the current form of the offshore law, just as Romania will continue to support its arguments regarding the conuntry's accession to the Schengen area, including with the European courts, if Austria does not change its position," stated Marcel Ciolacu.

The Prime Minister showed that the Romanian state supports "with all determination" the strategic project in which OMV Petrom is associated with the state company Romgaz, a project that will bring our country energy "independence."

"It is the most important energy project, an investment of about 4 billion euros, which will put us in the position of becoming an energy player at the European level, exploiting reserves estimated at a minimum of 100 billion cubic metres of gas - as much as the consumption of Romania for almost 10 years," said Ciolacu.

The delegation was led by Alfred Stern, CEO of the OMV group. The president of PNL, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, the Deputy PM Marian Neacsu and the president of the National Agency for Mineral Resources, Alexandru Petrescu, also participated in the discussions.