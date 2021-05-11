PM Citu going to Brussels to make sure recovery, resilience resources go to most productive sectors

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that on his visit to Brussels these days he wants to make sure that the resources that Romania will receive under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), 29.2 billion euros, will go to the sectors with the highest economic productivity.

"Now we need to speed up economic growth, and that is why I am going to Brussels to make sure that the resources that Romania will receive, the 29.2 billion euros, will go to those sectors with the highest economic productivity. We have priorities that we own in this government and three sources of funding - PNRR, the national budget, European funds - and when I think of these projects, I think of all three sources of funding, not just one particular source. Today we are talking about PNRR, to make sure that we will have an approved PNRR with our priorities introduced there," Citu said on Tuesday at the end of a visit to Satu Mare County.

He said that included in PNRR will be all those projects that comply with the criteria related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"The most important criterion is to be able to be completed for real, not on paper, in 2026, and I will be very careful. (...) What cannot be financed under PNRR goes to European funds or the national budget. The development of Romania's infrastructure is a priority and I am not the only one who says that, because all the politicians have said so before me," said Citu, reports agerpres.