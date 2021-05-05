PM Citu: I proposed private events only with vaccinated persons after June 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that private events could be organised only with persons vaccinated against COVID.

He was asked in a press conference at Victoria Governmental Palace when private events could be organised, agerpres.ro confirms.

"When we get vaccinated. It is again a proposal I have made to the interministerial committee for Friday's meeting, to have private events only with vaccinated persons. (...) Since June 1. We have a target, we mustn't rush things, let us allow people to get vaccinated," the PM said after the Government meeting.