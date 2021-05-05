 
     
PM Citu: I proposed private events only with vaccinated persons after June 1

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that private events could be organised only with persons vaccinated against COVID.

He was asked in a press conference at Victoria Governmental Palace when private events could be organised, agerpres.ro confirms.

"When we get vaccinated. It is again a proposal I have made to the interministerial committee for Friday's meeting, to have private events only with vaccinated persons. (...) Since June 1. We have a target, we mustn't rush things, let us allow people to get vaccinated," the PM said after the Government meeting.

