PM Ciuca: A soldier lost his life at Smardan on a tank training activity

On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent condolences to the family of a soldier who lost his life at the Smardan training ground during a tank training activity, Agerpres reports.

"I am with the family of the soldier who lost his life at Smardan, during a training activity with the tanks. Unfortunately, a routine training activity turned into a tragedy. A young man, 36, lost his life on duty. I want to send my condolences to the grieving family! Rest in peace!," Ciuca wrote on Friday in a post on the Romanian government Facebook page.