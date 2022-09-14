PM Ciuca: Gov't will increase reward funds for students winning prizes at international competitions

The Romanian government will approve an increase in the reward funds for students winning prizes at international competitions, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"We will pass decisions related to what it means to increase the reward funds the government uses for rewarding high performance, recognising and rewarding high performance, and that will be up to 20,000 lei for international prizes won by participating Romanian students in such competitions," Ciuca said on Wednesday at the beginning of a government meeting, told Agerpres.

He also mentioned school transport for rural students, especially those from families with financial problems.

He said that at the level of the government and in his private discussions with the minister and the local administrations they requested that there should be coordination to ensure children in Romania their access and right to education.