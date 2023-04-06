PM Ciuca: PNL might suggest holding some of next year's elections simultaneously

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will propose to the governing coalition to reduce the number of elections in 2024 by holding some simultaneously if allowed by law, PNL national leader Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

At a news conference he was asked if the PNL National Political Bureau (BPN) discussed at its convention holding the general and local elections simultaneously.

"It is a proposal that we discussed at today's meeting and we decided that at the level of party specialists, we should analyse what are the clear parts of legality for such a measure, for such a decision, bearing in mind that the polls that we carried out show a majority of the citizens want holding elections simultaneously or even reducing the number of elections. If we look at next year, we will see that there are four rounds of elections. From the experience of what has happened over the years, with all that the electoral campaign and the actual elections entail, we can see as simply as possible that, practically, the concrete governmental, administrative and local and central activity will be occupied with the conduct of this very large number of elections," said Ciuca. AGERPRES