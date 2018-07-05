PM Dancila: Gov't will grant emergency aids on Thursday up to 6 million lei to people affected by floods

The Government is set to approve at its meeting on Thursday a decision to grant emergency aids up to 6 million lei to persons in crisis after the recent floods, landslides and extreme meteorological phenomena, announced PM Viorica Dancila.

"We will approve today, by a Government decision, promoted by the Ministry of Labour and Social Justice, the granting of emergency aids up to 6 million lei to support the families and persons who are currently facing a situation of need because of the floods, landslides and the extreme meteorological phenomena," Dancila said in the beginning of the meeting.The head of the Executive brought to mind that he went to the flood-hit areas early this week and she saw how very high the damages were.She expressed her gratitude to the intervention forces of MAI (Ministry of Interior), MApN (Ministry for National Defence) and IGSU (General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations), which "acted promptly and offered an immediate support to the ones in crisis.""The intervention forces were supplemented in order for the people to be able to overcome this bad time more quickly. I also discussed with Mrs. Commissioner Corina Cretu and with with the Vice President of the European Commission, Sefcovic, for accessing the European Union Solidarity Fund. Procedures have already started, but (...) the funds will come much later and the people need these funds and immediate help," said Dancila.Moreover, the PM specified there is need of "a change of perspective" and to focus more on prevention than on remedying the effects of the floods."I have asked for a complete evaluation of the areas facing the risk of floods and we must see exactly where such problems could appear in the future with the dams, in order to consolidate them earlier. Based on this complex evaluation of the Romanian Waters, we will intervene to strengthen or even build new dams, in such areas where risks for floods are high," said Dancila.