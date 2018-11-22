PM Dancila meets European Commissioner for Migration and reconfirms Romania's intention to fight illegal migration

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Thursday with European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, in the context of a visit that the European official pays to Bucharest, occasion on which the PM reconfirmed Romania's intention to continue, as the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the efforts regarding an efficient management and with long-term results of illegal migration.

According to a release of the Gov't, the meeting occasioned an useful exchange of views on the dialogue between Romania's Government and the European Commission, prior to taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, on the topics that will feature on the European agenda during Romania's mandate.

In this context, also reviewed were the main European files of the European Commissioner portfolio, with an emphasis on aspects aimed at migration management at EU level and strengthening the internal security of the Union.

Regarding the migration management aspect, Romania's PM highlighted the progresses obtained in implementing the measures proposed by the European Council in June 2018, underscoring the importance of continuing the cooperation efforts with third states as a basis for a "source-based' management of challenges determined by illegal migration, the release shows.

"PM Viorica Dancila reconfirmed Romania's intention to continue, as the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the efforts regarding an efficient management and with long-term results of illegal migration, building on the results obtained by the previous presidencies, in the direction of agreeing efficient and consensual solutions at the EU level, as a response to this challenge. She showed that in order to achieve this objective, Romania is counting on the support of the European Commission, the European Parliament, as well as on the support of other partners of the EU in promoting common solutions to the benefit of all European citizens," the quoted source mentions.

Furthermore, also tackled were aspects regarding the strengthening of the internal security of the Union and its external borders, with a reference to Romania's active involvement in the talks carried out on this topic at the EU level.

"PM Viorica Dancila also mentioned Romania's commitment to carry out consistent efforts so that the legislative proposals in this matter be adopted and put in practice to the benefit of ensuring an enhanced security of the European citizens. In this context, she brought to mind the fact that one of the pillars which the priorities of the future Romanian Presidency of the EU Council is based on refers to a safer Europe," the release also mentions.

AGERPRES .