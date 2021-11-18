PNL's Flutur: Nicolae Ciuca is our PM proposal; proposal has been made by leader Citu

PNL (National Liberal Party) first vice chairman Gheorghe Flutur on Thursday informed that the Executive Bureau of this party has unanimously approved that the Liberals' proposal for the position of prime minister be Nicolae Ciuca, this proposal coming from the party leader, Florin Citu, agerpres reports.

"The Executive Bureau of the PNL, at the proposal of the party leader, has unanimously voted Mr. Nicolae Ciuca candidate for prime minister. The proposal came from the party leader," Flutur said at the PNL headquarters.

He specified that the Executive Bureau has also voted for Nicolae Ciuca to be the head of the PNL delegation in the negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania)."There has been another proposal that the head of the delegation to conduct the negotiations for building this government be Nicolae Ciuca, the one who is our candidate prime minister," Flutur added.