Premier announces change of investment incentive state aid scheme, projects eligible as of 3 ml euro

Premier Viorica Danila announced on Thursday, at the beginning of the government meeting, that the requirements of the investment incentive state aid scheme will be changed so as to allow applications from more Romanian companies.

"At the meeting today we will modify the investment incentive state aid scheme, with a major impact on the economy. Grants under this scheme with a yearly budget of 145 million euro have a multiplier effect in the economy through the engagement of related investments, but also by the development of local product and service providers. The first change will be that the value of the minimum eligible investment will be lowered from 10 million euro to 3 million euro to allow more Romanian companies to apply," Dancila said.Another change refers to the opening for funding applications that will be continuous within the limit of the budget allocated for the current year."We'll give up the score-based selection and instead those applications will be selected that meet the eligibility criteria and requirements. The company may start the investment project after submitting the application for the funding agreement so that it can start the project at a certain date, in accordance with its business plan," the Prime Minister explained.Dancila added that a draft on the establishment of the National Agency for Initial Dual Vocational Education is also on the meeting's agenda, mentioning that this is "a very important act for training the future generations" for the labor market."This authority will manage the relationship between job demand and supply in various economic areas. We are basically setting the foundations for an institution working at European standards, that will come up with concrete solutions for all those interested in the vocational training system. We thus want to support young people who want to learn a profession that is both well paid and high in demand. Through the same regulatory act we also want to offer solutions to a high number of companies with Romanian or foreign capital who want to train their future employees," Dancila added.