Premier Ciuca: May Resurrection night's light guide our thought, deeds for a better world

The current "complicated times" highlight the need for understanding among people, solidarity and unity, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday to the believers who celebrate the Orthodox Easter, adding that the Light of this holy night of the Resurrection may guide everyone's thought and deeds for a better world.

"Easter holidays come with hope in our power to overcome the hardships of life, with the joy of the moments spent with all our loved ones and with the desire to help our fellow human beings who are going through difficult moments. We have all gone through a very rough period, marked by the pandemic crisis, and many of us have gone through the painful experience of losing loved ones. Now we deplore the horrors of a war that contradicts all the values that the Lord's Resurrection urges us to foretell. The space of Christianity is destined to be one of unity around the Lord's Resurrection. Before sharing the joy of the Resurrection, we owe it to ourselves to forgive and help - and we, the Romanians, have fully demonstrated that we are united and I am convinced that we will continue on this path," the prime minister said.

"I wish and wish you to remain united around this great celebration, as a great family in the face of challenges, sufferings and conflicts of any kind. I have the hope that after all this period of "passions" we will be able to receive together in our souls the light and peace of Christ's Resurrection. Our thoughts and prayers will be joined by all those who need help. Happy holidays, with peace and quiet, to all believers who celebrate Orthodox Easter! Christ is risen!" the prime minister said.AGERPRES