President Iohannis asks Parliament to reexamine Law regarding judicial organisation

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to Parliament, for reexamination, the Law amending and supplementing the Law No.304/2004 regarding the judicial organisation.

"Through their normative content, some of these provisions are unclear, lack coherence and predictability, and can affect the constitutional requirements, and European and international standards in terms of independence and good functioning of the judiciary, which is why they need to be reexamined by Parliament," President Iohannis stated in the re-examination request sent to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea.