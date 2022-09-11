President Iohannis: Avram Iancu's tomb - a place where new generations reaffirm their roots

President Klaus Iohannis says that the participation of a large number of Romanians in the celebrations in Tebea shows that the new generations perceive the tomb of Avram Iancu and Gorunul lui Horea as a place where they reaffirm their roots, identity, patriotism and respect for the sacrifices of their ancestors.

"Today, we are commemorating 150 years since the passing of one of the most significant heroes of our nation. Avram Iancu, the leader of the Revolution of 1848 in Transylvania, was an emblematic figure of our national consciousness, a hero who dedicated his life and energy to the best interest of his people," reads the president's message, presented in Tebea by Sergiu Nistor, presidential adviser at the Department of Culture, Cults and National Minorities.

Iohannis says that Avram Iancu believed in the power of facts and established himself in history as a fighter for social and national freedom.

He was also known for his fiery patriotic speeches and for the strength with which he promoted the rights of the Romanians in Transylvania, and the power and depth of his words are still alive today.

Klaus Iohannis also referred to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, talking about the revival of an "imperialist mentality."

"Currently, we are facing a difficult context, in which we are witnessing the revival of an imperialist mentality, in the name of which an independent state is subjected to brutal aggression, which seemed impossible to conceive in Europe today. We are facing one of the most major humanitarian crises in the recent history of our continent, which generate an increasing number of victims, destruction and displacement of people inside and outside the borders of Ukraine," the head of state emphasizes.

Klaus Iohannis also reaffirmed Romania's commitment to strengthening the transatlantic relationship and referred to the moral and spiritual milestones left by Avram Iancu.

"I want express my conviction that the joint efforts of the international community, political dialogue, and not confrontation, together with our convergent and complementary objectives, of NATO and the EU, will ensure the strengthening of European security and stability, especially in South-Eastern Europe and in the Black Sea Region. May the moral and spiritual landmarks affirmed through sacrifice and left to us by Avram Iancu guide us and inspire us in affirming and strengthening a modern, prosperous, European and democratic Romania," The president's message also states.