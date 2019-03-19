President Iohannis: I am almost decided to convene referendum on 26 May, when we have elections to European Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday that he is "almost decided" to convene a national referendum on May 26 at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament.

"We are already working hard on this, we are analyzing the data, the alternatives, the legal part. I am almost determined to convene a referendum on May 26, when we have elections to the European Parliament," the head of state said at the debate "President or citizen / politician and civil society", organized at the International Documentary Film and Human Rights Festival by One World Romania.