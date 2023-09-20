President Iohannis: Romania won't let down its most vulnerable partners who need support

Romania will not let down its most vulnerable partners, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly in connection to the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania, told Agerpres.

"By terminating the Black Sea Grain Initiative and by attacking Ukrainian ports, Russia further exacerbates the global food crisis. We once again urge the Russian Federation to cease blocking the Initiative. As a direct neighbour of Ukraine and a responsible and solidary international actor, Romania has played an active role in the global efforts on food security. Since the beginning of the war, we have facilitated the delivery of more than 25.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain," said Iohannis.

He went on to say that "Romania will not let down our most vulnerable partners who need our support, especially those from least developed countries, including from Africa."

"We also invest and bring our contribution for African institutional resilience, peacekeeping, and capacity building," added the President.