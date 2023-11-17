President Klaus Iohannis continues tour in Africa with visit to Tanzania

President Klaus Iohannis continues his tour of Africa with a state visit to Tanzania.

According to the agenda, on Friday, Klaus Iohannis will be received by his counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, at State House in Dar es Salaam. The two presidents will have face-to-face and official talks, followed by joint press statements and an official lunch.

On Saturday, the president of Romania will be received by the president of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi. The two will have official talks, followed by an official lunch.

On Sunday, a farewell ceremony will be held at State House in Dar es Salaam.

President Klaus Iohannis began his African tour on Tuesday with a state visit to Kenya. President Klaus Iohannis' tour of Africa will continue with a state visit to Cape Verde, where he will hold consultations with president Jose Maria Neves.

Klaus Iohannis will conclude his visit to Africa on 23 November. The last trip of this tour is to Senegal, where president Klaus Iohannis will hold political consultations with his counterpart Macky Sall.

AGERPRES