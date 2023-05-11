PSD's Ciolacu says he will insist on keeping Sorin Grindeanu in future gov't.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he will insist on keeping Sorin Grindeanu in the government, not necessarily to keep the portfolio of the Ministry of Transport, told Agerpres.

The Social Democrat leader was asked if he would insist that the PSD keep the portfolio of the Ministry of Transport and after the rotation of prime ministers, given that he had often said that the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, should have continuity.

"No. I will insist on keeping Sorin Grindeanu," Ciolacu said.

Regarding the presence of Mihai Tudose in the future government, Ciolacu said: "We will discuss it. Mihai Tudose, first of all, was prime minister of Romania, he has the ability to see the whole picture economically and administratively. Sometimes entering a ministry is also a personal decision and one takes into account certain personal things."