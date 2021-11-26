PSD's Ciolacu: There will be a budget revision today

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that the government will pass today a budget revision.

"I've had a discussion with the prime minister and he really wants to give the revision today (...). First of all, we have to put the money back to pensions and wages where they took it three months ago. I have seen how outraged Mrs Turcan was, but she moved the money. (...) Today there will be a budget revision. Definitely," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters.

He said that in the ruling coalition meeting, scheduled for today, there should be "a constructive discussion, so that things move forward, not backwards.