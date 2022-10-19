Pupils averaging 10 in national evaluation to receive 2,000 lei; incentive of 5,000 lei for 10 at Baccalaureate

Pupils who obtained an average of 10 in the national evaluation of the 8th grade will receive a financial incentive of 2,000 lei, and high school graduates with an average of 10 in the Baccalaureate will benefit from an incentive of 5,000 lei, based on a decision adopted by the Government.

"At the proposal of Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, right during the Government's meeting, the initial version proposed by the Ministry of Education was increased. Thus, the value of this financial incentive was doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 lei for each graduate who obtained an average of 10 at the national evaluation at the 8th grade, the 2022 session, and from 3,000 to 5,000 lei was the increase in the incentive for each high school graduate who obtained an average of 10 in the national baccalaureate exam. It is about 237 graduates of the 8th grade and, respectively, 239 high school graduates," announced Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

The Government's decision aims at granting financial incentives to graduates who obtained an average of 10 at the national evaluation of 8th grade graduates, the 2022 session, and at the national baccalaureate exam, the June-July 2022 session. AGERPRES