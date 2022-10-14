R&I Minister Burduja, Commissioner Gabriel discuss European aerospace technology projects

Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja met on Friday with European Commissioner for Innovation and Research Mariya Gabriel, with talks focusing on European aerospace technology projects, the Ministry said in a statement, told Agerpres.

Also present at the meeting at the "Elie Carafoli" Aerospace Research and Development National Institute (INCAS) was the Qube robotics team of the "Mihai Viteazul" National College in Bucharest, one of the best in Romania and in the world.

The two officials discussed opportunities to generate European and Romanian innovation, challenges to entrepreneurs and ways to access more European funds for the innovation ecosystem.

"We had a free discussion with Romanian entrepreneurs, we looked at examples of excellence in artificial intelligence, health innovation, forward-looking financing, and it's a great chance for Europe and Romania to have in the position of European Commissioner for Innovation and Research a professional who understands that we have a set of things to do: get out of the way of those who innovate, remove bureaucratic barriers, support everyone with lofty dreams to fulfill them," Sebastian Burduja said according to the cited source.