Radu Nitu wins gold medal in individual sabre event Under-23 European Championships.

Romanian athlete Radu Nitu won the gold medal in the individual sabre event on Tuesday at the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Budapest, after defeating his compatriot Alexandru Zmau, silver medallist, 15-13 in the final, told Agerpres.

The bronze medals went to Spaniard Santiago Madrigal, defeated in the semi-finals by Zmau 15-10, and Hungarian Gergo Horvath, beaten in the penultimate act by Nitu 15-12.

Matei Cidu, defeated in the quarter-finals by Horvath 15-13, finished 6th. Rares Ailinca was 32nd.

In the women's foil event, Anca Saveanu placed 10th, being defeated in the round of 16 by Italian Anna Cristino, 15-6, and Andreea Dinca lost in the round of 16 to Ukrainian Alina Poloziuk, 4-15, ranking 12th.

The continental title was won by Ukrainian Olga Sopit, who defeated Italian Vittoria Ciampalini 15-10 in the final. The bronze medals were won by French player Eva Lacheray, defeated by Ciampalini 15-13 in the semi-finals, and Anna Cristiano, defeated by Sopit 15-12 in the semi-finals.

Emilia Corbu finished 19th and Karina Vasile finished 24th.