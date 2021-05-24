Radu Oprea: Delegation of PSD specialists continue discussions regarding PNRR to find out all details

PSD (Social Democratic Party) spokesman Radu Oprea on Monday said that a delegation of Social Democrat specialists will continue discussions regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) with government representatives to find out all the details to this project, agerpres reports.

"Last Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, President Marcel Ciolacu together with the social partners presented the PSD solutions to have a National Recovery and Resilience Plan. It is inadmissible to find out from mass media what this plan provides that Minister Ghinea and Prime Minister Florin Citu intend to send to Brussels, so today we decided to have a delegation of PSD specialists to continue the dialogue, the discussions regarding the PNRR, in order to find out all the details regarding this plan. We have several questions with no answer: first of all, if it's true that they intend to freeze salaries, pensions, raise the retirement age and ban early retirement. This is an anti-reform, it is not a reform. PSD will never agree to this," Oprea told a press conference, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of PSD.

He added that PSD also wants to know if it is true "that the government wants to increase taxes and duties."