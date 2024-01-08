Retail trade, up by 2.2% in first 11 months of 2023

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 2.2%, as a gross series, in the first 11 months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, and by 2.3% as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, shows the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

According to the INS, the growth of retail trade by gross series by 2.2% was due to the advance recorded in the sales of non-food products (+4.0%) and in the sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+3.5%). The retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased by 3.7%.

The adjusted series increase of 2.3% in the period January 1 - November 30, 2023, compared to the period January 1 - November 30, 2022, was due to the increase in sales of non-food products (+4.1%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+3.3%). Also, the retail trade of fuel for motor vehicles in specialized stores decreased by 3.1%.