ROCA Industry planning Electroplast takeover, transfer to main Stock Exchange market

Construction materials holding ROCA Industry is planning to integrate electric cables manufacturer Electroplast in its portfolio, with shareholders due to vote in June on the transaction, as well as on the increase of the company's capital by a maximum of 150 million RON and the transfer from the AeRO to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the holding said in a release on Tuesday.

In light of its intention to strengthen its position on the DIY and building materials market, ROCA Industry pursues the purchase of a 99.99 percent stake in Electroplast for approximately 9 million euros from ROCA Investments, the private equity company that owns the cable manufacturer, the release states.

ROCA Industry, a holding founded in September 2021 and listed in January 2022 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO market, aims at a new level of development by getting listed on the main BVB market.

ROCA Industry is an industrial holding owned by ROCA Investments, which directly or indirectly controls seven companies - each a top performer in its specific activity sector: BICO Industries (the first and largest national producer of glass fiber mesh and the only domestic manufacturer of glass fiber reinforcements), Sarcom (one of the biggest players in the paint and varnish industry), Eco Euro Doors (the largest Romanian producer of doors for residential construction), Dial (a metal wire products manufacturer), as well as glass fiber producers Terra, Europlas and Iranga - held through BICO Industries.

ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group, is the majority shareholder of ROCA Industry and, up until now, the sole shareholder of Electroplast.

Set up in 1993 in Bistrita, Electroplast is a highly experienced manufacturer of copper and aluminum electrical cables and a market leader in electrical cables for railway infrastructure. In 2019, ROCA Investments bought the company's majority stake from Italian Cable Company S.P.A., becoming in 2023 Electroplast sole shareholder through three transactions performed since (capital increase and acquisitions).

Electroplast has contracts signed with numerous weighty partners such as Alstom Transport, Orange Romania Communications, VLG RO, Construcţii Feroviare Mures, Siemens Mobility etc. Currently, 3 percent of its turnover is generated by exports, as it set its sights on developing its presence on foreign markets. AGERPRES