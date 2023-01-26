Romania-France memorandum of understanding on organisation of health systems, donation and transplantation, prevention of communicable diseases

Romania and France will exchange information regarding the organization of health and health insurance systems, organ donation and transplantation, prevention and control of communicable diseases and epidemic risks, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday, told Agerpres.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed in this regard on Thursday, in Paris, by Health Minister Alexandru Rafila and France's Minister of Health and Prevention Francois Braun.

"The memorandum signed in Paris regulates the legal cooperation framework in the health area and includes the exchange of information regarding the organization of health and health insurance systems, organ donation and transplantation, prevention and control of communicable diseases and epidemic risks, prevention and integrated approach of non-communicable diseases and reduction of the risk factors that are involved in their occurrence," a Ministry of Health release shows.

Furthermore, Minister Rafila met on Thursday with French experts in the health area, and he is scheduled to visit and discuss with representatives of some hospitals in Paris, of the France Agency of Biomedicine and the French National Authority for Health, in view of developing concrete collaboration in the medical area.

Among the topics of discussion also included are the collaboration in the cancer control area, good practices examples in the area of primary medical assistance, the development of emergency medicine services and hospital medical assistance, and the improvement of the health insurance system, France having one of the best health systems in the EU, the quoted source mentions.