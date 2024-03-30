Romania joins Schengen with its air and sea borders

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, as of 12.00 am, Romania will join the Schengen Area with its air and sea borders.

In Bucharest, this moment will be marked by an event that will take place at the "Henri Coanda" - Otopeni International Airport, at the Departures terminal.

A similar event is scheduled, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, at 11.30 pm, at the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj-Napoca.

While attending the inauguration of a terminal on the International Airport in Timisoara, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that Romanian joining the Schengen Area with its air and sea borders as of March 31 is a victory for our country and gave assurances that full accession is being pursued, including land borders, until the end of the year.

The Ministry of Interior informs that, with regard to the traffic through the air border crossing points, starting with March 31, with the accession of Romania to the Schengen Area, people who make flights to or from Schengen member states will no longer have to pass through border control.

Thus, at the airport, after passing the security check, passengers will go directly to the boarding gate without stopping at the Border Police filters to have their travel documents checked.

However, police checks are possible to establish the legal status of the persons. Their purpose is to prevent cross-border crimes and illegal migration.

"It is important to note that all passengers will still need a valid travel document. Regarding minors, we specify that they will be able to travel in the Schengen Area with exactly the same documents that they must have at this time when traveling abroad," stated the Ministry of Interior.