Romania must use all low carbon emitting resources to achieve decarbonisation goals (senior offcial)

Renewable energy sources, nuclear energy and natural gas form the backbone of the energy transition in Romania, Pavel-Casian Nitulescu, senior official with the Romanian Ministry of Energy, told the 24th editions of the World Petroleum Congress on Thursday, told Agerpres.

"To achieve our decarbonisation objectives and to maintain the stability of the national power grid, it is necessary to use all available sources with low carbon emissions such as natural gas, with the gradual transition to renewable gas, as well as nuclear energy. Certainly, the desire for a green economy and energy transition also belongs to the oil and natural gas industry. In our opinion, natural gas represents a viable, affordable and technologically mature alternative that can contribute to a significant cut in greenhouse gas emissions and a balanced transition process. By implementing energy capacities based on natural gas, Romania does not increase its dependence on the import of natural gas, enjoying its own resources. We can say that renewable energy sources, nuclear energy and natural gas form the backbone of energy transition in Romania," said Nitulescu.

Romania participated in the 24th edition of the World Petroleum Congress, which took place in Calgary, Canada, September 17-21, where the challenges and realities of the energy transition, energy security and energy supply resilience were discussed.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy, the event covered responsible management of the energy transition, innovative technologies for clean energy, carbon storage, the role of the liquefied natural gas.

Also discussed at the event were solutions to cut carbon emissions in the oil and natural gas industry, as well as the role of hydrogen in the energy transition.

The Romanian delegation was led by Nitulescu and included representatives of important Romanian oil companies, such as Conpet SA and Oil Terminal SA.

In the current geopolitical context, energy security can no longer be approached only as a national problem, but as a European and global security problem.

Romania was also scheduled to display at the international exhibition that is organised each edition of the World Petroleum Congress, with a stand that has captured the attention of the many participants in this event.