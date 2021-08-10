 
     
Romania pleads for consolidation of maritime security at UNSC open debate

Romania participated, on Monday, in the open debate in videoconference format of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the topic of "consolidating maritime security: an expression of international cooperation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Romania's intervention, recorded in the official documents of the meeting, "reiterated the position to firmly condemn any acts of aggression that represent infringements of the principles and norms of international law and expressed preoccupation towards the negative effects of these acts on regional and international security."

"The attack on the Mercer Street ship represents a threat to peace and a flagrant violation of the relevant norms of international law. Romania emphasized the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation, as well as the safety and security of commercial ships, in accordance to international law and the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS)," MAE emphasized.

MAE recalls that, on August 3, the permanent representatives of Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland attached to the United Nations, together with the permanent representative of Liberia (the ship's pavilion state), signed a joint letter addressed to the Chairman of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General regarding the attack on the Mercer Street ship.

