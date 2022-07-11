Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Romania has won two of the three finals against Poland, at the 2022 DUNAV OSIGURANJE European Youth Championships for cadets (under 15 years old) and juniors (under 19 years old), in Belgrade, on Sunday.

Romania's Boys Under 19 team (Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, Dragos Bujur) won a gold medal, defeating Poland in the final 3-2.

Iulian Chirita prevailed over Maciej Kubik 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-2), Darius Movileanu was defeated by Milosz Redzimski 3-2 (11-7, 16-14, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7), Eduard Ionescu defeated Mateusz Zalewski 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9), Movileanu lost to Kubik 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 8-11), but Chirita came with the winning point of 3-2 (12-10, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) against Redzimski.

Romania's Girls Under 15 team (Andreea Jifcu, Bianca Mei-Rosu, Alesia Sferlea, Cristina Singeorzan) won the final against Poland 3-2.

As for the junior team, Romania (Ioana Singeorzan, Elena Zaharia, Camelia Mitrofan, Evelyn Ungvari, Andrea Teglas) was defeated by Poland in the final 3-2, the Romanian team scoring with Ioana Sangeorzan, 3-1 (5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9), against Wiktoria Wrobel and Elena Zaharia, 3-0 (11-8, 14-12, 11-6) against Zuzanna Wielgos.

Luciana Mitrofan was defeated by by Anna Brzyska 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6), Wiktoria Wrobel prevailing over Elena Zaharia 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7), and Zuzanna Wielgos won 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3).

The championship will continue with the individual events.AGERPRES