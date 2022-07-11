 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania wins two gold medals and one silver at 2022 European Youth Championships in Belgrade

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

Romania has won two of the three finals against Poland, at the 2022 DUNAV OSIGURANJE European Youth Championships for cadets (under 15 years old) and juniors (under 19 years old), in Belgrade, on Sunday.

Romania's Boys Under 19 team (Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, Dragos Bujur) won a gold medal, defeating Poland in the final 3-2.

Iulian Chirita prevailed over Maciej Kubik 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-2), Darius Movileanu was defeated by Milosz Redzimski 3-2 (11-7, 16-14, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7), Eduard Ionescu defeated Mateusz Zalewski 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9), Movileanu lost to Kubik 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 8-11), but Chirita came with the winning point of 3-2 (12-10, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) against Redzimski.

Romania's Girls Under 15 team (Andreea Jifcu, Bianca Mei-Rosu, Alesia Sferlea, Cristina Singeorzan) won the final against Poland 3-2.

As for the junior team, Romania (Ioana Singeorzan, Elena Zaharia, Camelia Mitrofan, Evelyn Ungvari, Andrea Teglas) was defeated by Poland in the final 3-2, the Romanian team scoring with Ioana Sangeorzan, 3-1 (5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9), against Wiktoria Wrobel and Elena Zaharia, 3-0 (11-8, 14-12, 11-6) against Zuzanna Wielgos.

Luciana Mitrofan was defeated by by Anna Brzyska 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6), Wiktoria Wrobel prevailing over Elena Zaharia 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7), and Zuzanna Wielgos won 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3).

The championship will continue with the individual events.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.