Romanian Academy Library to host 'Romanian Press. Between tradition and innovation' exhibition

The exhibition "Romanian Press. Between tradition and innovation" will open on Thursday, starting 11.00 a.m., in the "Theodor Pallady" room of the Romanian Academy Library.

According to a press release of the Romanian Academy sent to AGERPRES on Monday, Marius Andruh, Vice-President of Romanian Academy, and Nicolae Noica, honorary member of the Academy and Director General of the Romanian Academy Library, will speak at the opening, which will be attended by President of the Romanian Academy Ioan-Aurel Pop.

The exhibition will bring to the public pieces illustrating the history of the Romanian press from its beginnings to the modern period, some of them unique.

Next to the famous 'Curierul romanesc' and 'Albina romaneasca', which mark the first half of the 19th century, a photographic copy of 'Courier de Moldavie', the first periodical in Moldavia, published in Iasi in 1790, will be exhibited.

A special place will be given to the "Sarindar press", represented by the newspapers 'Adevarul', the longest-running Romanian newspaper (the first issue appeared in Bucharest on 15 August 1888), and 'Dimineata' (1900), the exhibition highlighting, on large spaces, the process of modernisation of the Romanian press at the end of the 19th century and the journalistic effervescence of the interwar period.

The exhibition "Romanian Press. Between tradition and innovation" will be open from 9 to 24 March, from Monday to Friday, from 9.00 to 15.00 and on Saturdays from 10.00 to 13.00.

Admission is free.

The event is part of the series of annual events dedicated to the presentation of the heritage of periodicals of the Romanian Academy Library, owner of the richest collection of Romanian press printed in Romania and abroad. To date, the periodicals collection of the Romanian Academy Library has over 58,800 titles, representing over 8.5 million copies.