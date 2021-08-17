Romanian Air Forces plane, sent to evacuate Romanian citizens in Afghanistan

A plane of the Romanian Air Forces has left on Tuesday for Afghanistan, at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the purpose of evacuating Romanian citizens from this country, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

"A C-130 Hercules airship of the Romanian Air Forces has taken off, on Tuesday, in order to carry out an emergency mission, with the purpose of evacuating Romanian citizens from Afghanistan. A team from the Special Operations Forces of the Romanian Army is on board the plane," MApN announces on Facebook.

Furthermore, a C-27 J Spartan aircraft is prepared to take off to repatriate evacuated Romanian citizens from Afghanistan in other locations with NATO aircraft, Agerpres informs.

"The mission is taking place at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a result of the deteriorated security situation in Afghanistan," MApN mentions.

The Ministry of National Defence specifies that it is in permanent connection with the other structures responsible for managing this crisis so that the evacuation, protection and transport of people to take place in safe conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Tuesday morning that 27 Romanian citizens are still in Afghanistan, after 16 managed to leave during the previous night.

"Throughout the night of August 17, 16 Romanians citizens left Afghanistan. Since the moment of yesterday's call from MAE towards the Romanian citizens still in Afghanistan and who did not notify their presence by contacting the Romanian embassy in Islamabad, the presence of another 7 Romanian citizens was registered. At this moment, according to MAE's records, there are still 27 Romanian citizens in Afghanistan," according to a press release sent by MAE.