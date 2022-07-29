Romanian athletes grab one gold, two silver medals in last-but-one day of EYOF 2022

The Romanian athletes won three medals, one gold and two silver, on Friday, the last-but-one day of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF 2022) in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.

Mihai Damian Motorca, the bronze medalist at the beginning of the month at the European Under-18s in Jerusalem, won the gold in the discus throw, with 57.12 meters.

In the long jump, Cristian Popescu won the silver with 7.25 meters.

Lucian Stefan also won a silver medal in the 3,000 m race, with a time of 8 min 23 sec 13/100.

Romania qualified with both relays combined in the finals (100-200-300-300 m), after the women's team (Monica Raduca, Melisa Niculae, Maria Capota, Alexandra Stefania Uta) won the series.

With this new record, 2 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, Romania climbed to the 13th place in the provisional ranking.

At the previous EYOF summer edition, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2019, Romania won no less than 19 medals: 4 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze.AGERPRES