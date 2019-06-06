Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila: 'Cybersecurity, priority for good functioning of any governmental system and not only'

Cybersecurity is a priority for the good functioning of any governmental system and not only, and in a technological world where cyberattacks are in a continuous change and evolution, an increased data protection is needed, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, at the ceremony inking the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania and Israel in cybersecurity.

"In this sense, I believe that now is an opportune moment to harness the two countries' openness, Romania and Israel, to cooperation in industrial research, technology and development in terms of cybersecurity, so as to offer protection to organisations, institutions and also to our citizens. Romania has successfully adopted part of the practices of the State of Israel regarding cybersecurity, the most recent example being the launching of the single number 1911 for reporting cyber security incidents. I'm glad we have lately succeeded in boosting the cooperation in top-notch technological fields, such as cybersecurity. It is important that the two states share a common vision on the opportunities and benefits of the good cooperation in this field as complex as cybersecurity," the Premier added.

Viorica Dancila mentioned that Thursday's event is part of a productive history of the cooperation between Romania and Israel in the digital matter. According to her, the Romania - Israel Cyber Security forum on the occasion of which on Thursday was signed the MoU in cybersecurity is a new moment with significance in the development of cooperation in the digital sector between the two states.

