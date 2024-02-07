Romania's Cirstea advances to Abu Dhabi Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the Abu Dhabi Open WTA 500 tournament, prize pool USD 922,573, after defeating Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-1, told Agerpres.

Cirstea, 33, world number 26 , prevailed in an hour and 16 minutes.

This is her first victory against a top 10 opponent since September, when she defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, world number four at that time, in the third round at the US Open.

Sakkari, 28, world number nine, made six double faults in Wednesday's match, and Cirstea is now 3-1 in their head to head count.

For her perfomance so far, Cirstea has won USD 24,910 and 108 WTA singles points. In the quarter-finals she will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, 26, world number 14.

Cirstea and Kasatkina are tied 1-1 in their head to head count.