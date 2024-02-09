Romania's Cristian progresses to Transylvania Open singles semis

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 tournament in Romania, after defeating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 7-5 at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Cristian, 25, world number 81, made it for the first time to the semis of the tournament in Cluj-Napoca, prize pool USD 267,082, after a victory in an hour and 39 minutes.

This was her first meet with Sevastova, 33, world number 656.

For her performance so far, Cristian won USD 11,610 and 98 WTA singles points, and in the semi-finals, she will play the winner between Romanian Ana Bogdan and Dutch Arantxa Rus, top seed.

Later on Friday, she was scheduled to play in the doubles event as well paired up with her compatriot Andreea Mitu against the American duo Caty McNally / Asia Muhammad.