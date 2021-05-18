Romania's Eurovision 2021 entry Roxen to perform 13th, in the first semi-final

Romania's Eurovision Song Contest entry Roxen will be the 13th artist to take the stage of the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, performing her song Amnesia in the first semi-final which takes place today with a limited live audience.

"For me last year was a bit of a rollercoaster, filled with really good moments and some low points also. In the end, what kept me going the most was that I had some really great projects. Amnesia somehow manages to give a voice to all repressed feelings and to the people whose voices haven't been heard, in a way that for me is incredibly pure. I feel it close to me, it represents me, and my soul and my feelings are embedded in it," said Roxen after her song was picked for the contest, according to a statement of the national broadcaster TVR.

For the 2020 Eurovision edition, Roxen released five songs in the national selection, and was selected Romania's representative with Alcohol You. The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Roxen remained Romania's hopeful for this year's instalment with Amnesia.

Both the ESC semi-finals and the grand final will be broadcast live on TVR.

Romania's best performances in this competition were: twice the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kiev, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens, 2006).

As a member of the European Broadcasting Union, Romania's TV broadcaster is the organizer of the national selection and has been participating in the European competition since 1993.