Romania's Prisacariu gets on WTA 125k La Bisbal d'Emporda challenger main draw.

Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu on Monday got to the main draw of the women's singles event at the WTA 125k La Bisbal d'Emporda challenger, prize pool USD 115,000, in the Spanish town of La Bisbal d'Emporda, told Agerpres.

Prisacariu, 23, world number 330 won easily 6-1 6-0 against Venezuelan player Andrea Gamiz, 30, world number 421, in just 58 minutes.

Gamiz had prevailed in her first meet with Prisacariu, in Valencia in 2021, 2-6 6-3 6-4, in the first round.

Prisacariu won USD 1,250 and 8 WTA singles points, and in the first round she will face Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos, 30, world number 211.

The Romanian will also play in the doubles event, alongside Mexican Renata Zarazua, against the Colombian duo Yuliana Lizarazo/Maria Paulina Perez Garcia.