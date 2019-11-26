Russia's ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for 'unacceptable' position of diplomatic mission

Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable".

According to the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian diplomat spoke to a director general of the ministry.

"Given the recent posts of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on social media, including regarding interpretations of Romania's history, in the context of His Majesty Margareta's speech, the Crown's Custodian, at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, on 21 November, Minister of Affairs Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu ordered that the Russian Ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, be called today to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a discussion was held at the level of director general," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a release for AGERPRES.

In this context, the Romanian side stressed "the unacceptable character of the positions of the Russian diplomatic mission and reiterated the importance of avoiding unconstructive rhetoric and the need to maintain public discourse within the limits of diplomatic usages, in order to avoid a negative impact on bilateral relations".

The Romanian side reiterated, points out the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call for discussing the historical past within the specific institutional formats. He also "emphasized the importance of pragmatic approaches, based on respect for the principles and norms of international law, in order to contribute to the promotion of constructive relations between states, as well as the importance of respecting the values and symbols of each one".

The speech of the Custodian of the Crown on 21 November was harshly criticized, in a text published a day later, on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

In the speech held at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, spoke about the security in the Black Sea region and about "the attacks of Russia".