 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Sara Errani makes it to the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tennis tournament semis (WTA 125)

sara errani

The Italian Sara Errani defeated Rebeka Masarova (Spain, 199 WTA) in three sets on Friday, 6-3 1-6 6-4, and qualified for the semifinals of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA 125) USD 115,000 tournament, hosted by the National Tennis Center in Bucharest.

Sara Errani, aged 35, finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, 115th WTA, needed two hours and ten minutes to prevail against the Iberian, and will play in the penultimate act with the winner of the match that opposes the Romanian Irina Begu, 41st WTA and number 2 favourite, and the Ukrainian Katerina Baindl (134 WTA), Agerpres informs.

Other results: Reka Luca Jani (Hungary) - Panna Udvardy (Hungary/N.6) 0-6 6-4 7-5, Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) - Mayar Sherif (Egypt/N.5) 6-1 6-4.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.