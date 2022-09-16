Sara Errani makes it to the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tennis tournament semis (WTA 125)

The Italian Sara Errani defeated Rebeka Masarova (Spain, 199 WTA) in three sets on Friday, 6-3 1-6 6-4, and qualified for the semifinals of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA 125) USD 115,000 tournament, hosted by the National Tennis Center in Bucharest.

Sara Errani, aged 35, finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, 115th WTA, needed two hours and ten minutes to prevail against the Iberian, and will play in the penultimate act with the winner of the match that opposes the Romanian Irina Begu, 41st WTA and number 2 favourite, and the Ukrainian Katerina Baindl (134 WTA), Agerpres informs.

Other results: Reka Luca Jani (Hungary) - Panna Udvardy (Hungary/N.6) 0-6 6-4 7-5, Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) - Mayar Sherif (Egypt/N.5) 6-1 6-4.