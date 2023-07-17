Scheduled events for July 17
PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION:
- President Klaus Iohannis participates in the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium
GOVERNMENT:
- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu holds talks with tobacco industry business leaders
POLITICS:
- Meeting of the National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)
DEFENCE:
- "Poseidon 2023" exercise in the Constanta Military Port and the training districts on the western side of the Black Sea (July 14 - 21)