Scheduled events for July 17

PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION:

- President Klaus Iohannis participates in the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu holds talks with tobacco industry business leaders

POLITICS:

- Meeting of the National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)

DEFENCE:

- "Poseidon 2023" exercise in the Constanta Military Port and the training districts on the western side of the Black Sea (July 14 - 21)