Scheduled events for November 21
PRESIDENCY:
- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Senegal
PARLIAMENT:
- Secret joint meeting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies devoted to recent developments and the situation in the State of Israel
SENATE:
- A Czech parliamentary delegation, led by the president of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, is paying a visit to Romania
EXECUTIVE:
- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the meeting of the National Committee for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
ECONOMY:
- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of RON 90 million
SPORTS:
- The Romanian national football team meets the Swiss team, in their last match in Group I of the EURO 2024 preliminaries (Bucharest)
- CS Dinamo Bucharest meets the German team Fuchse Berlin, in Group G of the EHF European League men's handball competition (Bucharest)
- U-BT Cluj-Napoca faces Spanish team Dreamland Gran Canaria, in a Group B match of the men's EuroCup basketball competition (Cluj-Napoca)
- SCM winsed.swiss Mozzart Bet Timisoara faces Slovenian team KK Ilirija, in Group B of the Alpe Adria Cup men's basketball competition (Timisoara)