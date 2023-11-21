Scheduled events for November 21

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Senegal

PARLIAMENT:

- Secret joint meeting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies devoted to recent developments and the situation in the State of Israel

SENATE:

- A Czech parliamentary delegation, led by the president of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, is paying a visit to Romania

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the meeting of the National Committee for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of RON 90 million

SPORTS:

- The Romanian national football team meets the Swiss team, in their last match in Group I of the EURO 2024 preliminaries (Bucharest)

- CS Dinamo Bucharest meets the German team Fuchse Berlin, in Group G of the EHF European League men's handball competition (Bucharest)

- U-BT Cluj-Napoca faces Spanish team Dreamland Gran Canaria, in a Group B match of the men's EuroCup basketball competition (Cluj-Napoca)

- SCM winsed.swiss Mozzart Bet Timisoara faces Slovenian team KK Ilirija, in Group B of the Alpe Adria Cup men's basketball competition (Timisoara)