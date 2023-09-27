Senate head Ciuca to attend the European Conference of presidents of Parliament

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca announces on Wednesday, on Facebook, that he will attend the European Conference of presidents of Parliament from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Dublin.

"The three key issues for the public agenda of each European country that I will address together with the 400 conference participants are: the consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and the role of national parliaments in Ukraine's reconstruction, the challenges to representative democracy in unstable times and, last but not least, equality and diversity in public representation - young people, women and minority representatives as members of parliaments," Ciuca says, agerpres reports.

He stresses that "the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has brought about profound transformations in European geopolitics, but especially in the economic, energy and trade areas".

"The Black Sea has become an area of increased interest for the major powers, and Romania is in the strategic position of being the only EU and NATO member country that shares both land and sea borders with Ukraine," adds the Senate president.According to him, the effects of the war are also being felt in the rise of populist speech in European politics."People's distrust in the democratic process is induced by extremist parties, which turn it into hatred through the use of toxic speech. The very solidity of democracy and civil rights is thus being threatened. It is important to constantly promote the benefits of democracy as the only option that guarantees the rights and freedoms of all citizens," concludes Nicolae Ciuca.