 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senator Gorghiu: There is need for loyal co-operation between elected officials and voters

Facebook
Alina Gorghiu

Acting chair of the Senate Alina Gorghiu said on Tuesday that loyal co-operation is needed between elected politicians and voters.

She participated in a Romfilatelia release of a postage stamp issue called "Romanian Constitution: Loyal co-operation among the state powers."

Gorghiu added that the event refers to a fundamental aspect of the functioning of constitutional democracy, namely co-operation among the three state powers -- the legislature, the executive and the judiciary -- buttressing the rule of law.

"In my opinion, loyal co-operation is equally needed among public institutions, and it is equally important to have such co-operation between us, elected officials, and those who elect us," said Gorghiu.

She mentioned the inclusion of this principle in a possible revision of the Constitution. "Today's event and discussions will likely be remembered at the time when in Romania there is this window of opportunity for the revision of the Constitution and enshrining this unwritten principle in the Constitution."

Senate Deputy Chair Robert Cazanciuc spoke of two previous attempts to revise the Constitution.

"We need that constitutional moment when all energies will be positive for a revision and yes this principle should perhaps be enshrined in the Constitution. It's an idea that deserves to be considered," said Cazanciuc.

He added that the release of the postage stamps is part of a larger effort to popularise citizens' rights.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.