Senator Gorghiu: There is need for loyal co-operation between elected officials and voters

Acting chair of the Senate Alina Gorghiu said on Tuesday that loyal co-operation is needed between elected politicians and voters.

She participated in a Romfilatelia release of a postage stamp issue called "Romanian Constitution: Loyal co-operation among the state powers."

Gorghiu added that the event refers to a fundamental aspect of the functioning of constitutional democracy, namely co-operation among the three state powers -- the legislature, the executive and the judiciary -- buttressing the rule of law.

"In my opinion, loyal co-operation is equally needed among public institutions, and it is equally important to have such co-operation between us, elected officials, and those who elect us," said Gorghiu.

She mentioned the inclusion of this principle in a possible revision of the Constitution. "Today's event and discussions will likely be remembered at the time when in Romania there is this window of opportunity for the revision of the Constitution and enshrining this unwritten principle in the Constitution."

Senate Deputy Chair Robert Cazanciuc spoke of two previous attempts to revise the Constitution.

"We need that constitutional moment when all energies will be positive for a revision and yes this principle should perhaps be enshrined in the Constitution. It's an idea that deserves to be considered," said Cazanciuc.

He added that the release of the postage stamps is part of a larger effort to popularise citizens' rights.