SEPTEMBER 23 IN HISTORY

Autumnal equinox

1386 - Beginning of the rule of Mircea cel Batran in Wallachia (September 23, 1386 - January 31, 1418)

1768 - Death in exile in Rome of Ioan Inocentiu Micu Clain (Klein), a Romanian enlightenment intellectual, bishop of the Romanian Church United with Rome (Greek-Catholic) of Transylvania, a militant for the rights of the Romanians of Ardeal (b. 1692)

1884 - Birth of historian, folklorist Mihai Costachescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (May 20, 1939) (d. March 18, 1953)

1902 - Birth of jurist, politician Ion Gheorghe Maurer, member of the Romanian Academy, Foreign Affairs Minister (July 16, 1957 - January 15, 1958), president of the Grand National Assembly Presidium (January 11, 1958 - March 21, 1961), president of the Council of Ministers (March 25, 1961 - March 30, 1974) (d. February 8, 2000)

1934 - Death of engineer, art historian Gheorghe Bals, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 24 April 1868)

1941 - Birth of folk singer Sofia Vicoveanca

1948 - Birth of actor George Mihaita, director of the Comedy Theatre of Bucharest (since 2002)

1950 - Birth of actor Serban Ionescu (d. November 21, 2012)

1951 - Birth of biologist Octavian Popescu, member of the Romanian Academy

1963 - Death of actor Jules Cazaban (b. 16 March 1903)

1967 - Death of engineer Stefan Nadasan, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 19, 1901)

1991 - The miners of Vulcan, unsatisfied with the way their work conflict was closed, went on strike, asking for the Prime Minister's presence to start over the negotiations. As they were refused by the PM, the miners, headed by Miron Cozma decided to leave for Bucharest. The fourth miners' riot - Mineriada - takes place (23-27)

2000 - Death of writer Costache Olareanu (b. 1 July, 1929)

2005 - Southeast area, in particular the counties of Arges, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Ilfov, Prahova, Ialomita, alongside Bucharest, was seriously affected by the floods following the heavy rains

2011 - The European Public Space info centre was inaugurated at the Europe's House in Bucharest; European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek and European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Dacian Ciolos attended the event

2011 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry organizes a public presentation of the text of the Agreement between Romania and the United States of America on the placing on the Romanian territory of the elements of the US anti-missile system in Romania

2011 - A team of neuro-radiology experts of Romania and France succeeded in a national premiere at the Nova Vita Hospital of Targu Mures, the endovascular implantation of a stent, in the treatment of the cerebral vascular pathology

2012 - First edition of the Radio Orchestras International Festival, organized by Radio Romania and Artexim (Bucharest, 23-29)

2013 - Death of actor, director Geo Saizescu (b.November 14, 1932)

2019 - Prime minister Viorica Dancila, on a visit to the US, meets with Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, representatives of the World Bank, in New York, and with David Harris, the American Jewish Committee chairman.