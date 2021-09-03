 
     
Simona Halep into US Open round of 16 after three-set thriller with Rybakina

WTA tour
Simona Halep

12th seeded Romanian player Simona Halep advanced on Friday to the US Open round of 16 after a 7-6 (13/11), 4-6, 6-3 thriller match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (WTA's No. 20).

Halep wrestled her way to victory in a dramatic 2 hour and 21 minute duel during which she managed one ace, 24 winners and committed five double faults and 36 unprovoked errors, while Rybakina succeeded 14 aces and 34 winners, and made five double faults and 52 unforced errors.

Halep secured a cheque for $265,000 and 240 WTA points, and is next to play the winner between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 5) and Russian Daria Kasatkina (WTA No. 27).

Halep's best performance at the US Open was in 2015 when she reached the semifinal.

